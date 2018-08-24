Briefs | Tourism: Over 3 million visitors in July

Visitor arrivals increased by 16.6 percent month-to-month to 3,034,297 in July 2018 and rose by 4 percent year-on-year. The Statistics and Census Service revealed yesterday that overnight visitors (1,636,904) and same-day visitors (1,397,393) grew by 1.7 percent and 6.8 percent respectively year-on-year. Visitors from mainland China increased by 7.6 percent year-on-year to 2,168,413 in July, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme rising by 7 percent to 1,060,982. Mainland visitors came primarily from Guangdong province (901,872), Hunan province (108,775) and Fujian province (80,612). Visitors from South Korea (59,451), Hong Kong (545,246) and Taiwan (101,918) dropped by 19.8 percent, 2.5 percent and 1 percent respectively year-on-year.

CE away from Macau on vacation

Chief Executive Chui Sai On is away from Macau from August 22 to August 28, according to a dispatch published in the government’s Official Gazette. During Chui’s absence, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong has been the Acting Chief Executive from August 22 to today. Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak will be the Acting Chief Executive from tomorrow to August 28.

Sulu Sou questions region’s flood resistance capability

Lawmaker Sulu Sou wrote an inquiry to the MSAR government looking for answers about the city’s disaster resistance, in particular, flooding resistance capabilities. “What did the government find out regarding the inner harbor’s failure of the temporary flooding prevention project? How can the administrative authority ensure it can enhance these projects, therefore restoring the confidence of residents in the government’s flooding [management]?” Sou asked. “Will the government reveal an exact timetable regarding flood prevention projects? What plan does the administrative authority have to enhance Macau peninsula’s capability in terms of draining flooded fields?” Sou questioned.

