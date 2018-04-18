Briefs | TSI rejects Moon Ocean appeal

The Court of Second Instance (TSI) has rejected an appeal filed by developer Moon Ocean requesting the voidance of an Official Gazette notice published in April 2013. The notice revoked Moon Ocean’s right to use the land opposite Macau International Airport, where it was planning to build the residential project La Scala. It occurred after the Court of First Instance found Moon Ocean’s major shareholder Joseph Lau guilty of bribing former Secretary Ao Man Long. TSI now ruled that the land grant was revoked “because the administrative acts preceding it are void.”

844 mandatory disease declarations in March

The Health Bureau (SSM) registered 844 mandatory disease declarations in March 2018, according to a statement released on Monday. There have been evident changes in the number of some diseases, especially in cases of infection, with influenza (610 cases) and rotavirus gastroenteritis (32 cases), both increasing compared to the same period last year but recorded a decrease when compared to February. Fifty-two cases of chickenpox have been registered, which represents an increase both annually and monthly. Fifteen cases of tuberculosis were recorded, in addition to one case of AIDS and five cases of HIV.

Highest SME confidence index recorded

The highest SME confidence index during the last eight quarters was recorded in the first quarter of 2018. The latest report from the Macao Chamber of Commerce on the confidence index of Macau’s SMEs reflects that local SMEs continue to be optimistic about their future. The SMEs’ confidence in the social environment shows the same rate of increase as the revenues from the Macau’s gaming industry. The confidence of employees suggested a stable trend. The association further revealed that the index indicates that local SME employers are holding a cautious attitude concerning the expansion of their human resources.

