Briefs | USJ hoping for British accreditation

The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) is hoping to be recognized by the British Accreditation Council next year, according to a TDM interview with rector Peter Stilwell. The university representative said that he hopes more students from Southeast Asia will be encouraged to study at USJ following the anticipated accreditation. “We are an English speaking university, so to be accredited by British Accrediting Agency would give us that stamp of approval that what we are saying [and what] we are selling is true,” Stilwell told TDM. The university is targeting the Southeast Asia market because Beijing does not issue visas to mainland students who wish to study at USJ, as it is a Catholic institution.

Wynn Macau announces special bonus

Wynn Macau has announced a special bonus equal to one month’s gross salary for all Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace employees, except senior management. Some 13,200 people, or 95 percent of the current workforce, are eligible. The bonus is to be paid on August 15. In a statement, the firm said that the special bonus is being awarded to demonstrate Wynn Macau’s “appreciation for strong business results and [employees’] hard work and dedication.”

