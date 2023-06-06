CE meets with G19 HK delegation

Over the weekend, the Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, met with the delegation of deputies of the G19 Group of Hong Kong at the Government Headquarters, exchanging opinions on matters such as the intensification of contact and cooperation between two Special Administrative Regions, the promotion of high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the joint integration of national development. During the meeting, other subjects discussed included the construction of the Deep Cooperation Zone, the development of sectors, the policy of “housing divided into five classes,” the simplification of cross-border transport and human resources.

