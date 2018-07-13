CE tour of Greater Bay cities concludes in Dongguan

The Macau government delegation led by Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On, which toured several cities comprising the “Greater Bay Area”, has concluded its visit to the neighboring cities with a tour of the city of Dongguan on Wednesday.

In its last stop before returning to Macau, the delegation met with the Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Dongguan Municipal Committee, Liang Weidong, in a meeting in which the two sides discussed issues related to industry, economic matters and trade, transportation, as well as cooperation in youth development.

After the meeting, the CE is said that the Macau delegation’s visit will enable the region to learn from Dongguan’s successes, and to explore feasible opportunities for enhanced cooperation between the two cities.

Previously, Liang had briefed the local delegation about the latest data on Dongguan, including its land area, population and economic development, noting the city’s upgrade and transformation during the past decade, which led to in-depth changes in the structure of its economy.

The Secretary also noted the high amount of added value created by Dongguan’s manufacturing industry, which ranks fifth among mainland China cities in terms of foreign trade, calling on Macau’s young entrepreneurs to invest more in Dongguan, helping to forge a close relationship between the cities.

Among the several advantages that Dongguan can provide, Liang noted its deep-water harbor, as well as transport connectivity, and added that cooperation could be strengthened and furthered between the two areas by launching ferry services between them.

The same high-ranked official also noted the city’s interest in making use of “Macau’s inherent advantages, and to help enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries to establish businesses in the Pearl River Delta region.”

