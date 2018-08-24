Chan Meng Kam appointed honorary consul for Guinea Bissau

Local tycoon and former lawmaker Chan Meng Kam has been appointed as the new honorary consul for Guinea Bissau in Macau, replacing local businessman John Lo, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macau Special Administrative Region announced.

According to news from the Office of the Commissioner, Ye Dabo formalized the appointment with the presentation of the Consular Certificate to the newly appointed Honorary Consul of Guinea Bissau in Macau in a ceremony held at the Office on August 20.

Ye congratulated Chan on his appointment, highlighting the importance of the role and its contribution to the steady development of the relations between China and the African country.

Ye hopes that in this new role, Chan will serve as the bridge connecting Macau and Guinea Bissau in the promotion of business opportunities as well as cultural co-operation between the two sides.

The commissioner recalled that the purpose of policies and measures taken, including this appointment, is to “make good use of Macau’s role to boost China’s relations with Portuguese-speaking countries.”

As for Chan, he pledged to assume the duties of the Honorary Consul in accordance with laws and regulations, and to fulfill the hopes of both Macau and the Chinese Central government on furthering co-operation between the region and the African country.

In the report from the Office of the Commissioner, there are no reasons stated for replacing Lo with Chan for the role.

