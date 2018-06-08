Chef to demonstrate Mexican food at IFT today

Chef Esdras Ochoa will present his modern take on traditional Mexican food at the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) today.
Born in Mexico City, Ochoa grew up at the border between Mexico and the United States, in the twin cities of Mexicali and Calexico. Dubbed “Los Angeles’ Taco King”, the chef currently has a restaurant in Hong Kong called “11 Westside”. He also owns two restaurants in the U.S., “Mexicali Taco & Co.” and “Salazar”, which were included in GQ Magazine’s list of Best New Restaurants in America.
Ochoa told the Times that he is set to open another concept in Mumbai, India, this September.
According to the chef, he will present dishes from the different regions of Mexico.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to do what I do and to share with the world what Mexican food is about; and on some occasions, use local ingredients from different countries but still use the same Mexican techniques,” the chef added.
Also in attendance will be Mexican businessmen specializing in spirits, beer and traditional ingredients.
Co-organized by the Consul General of Mexico in Hong Kong, the demonstration aims to utilize gastronomy to strengthen ties between the MSAR and Mexico.
Consul General Damián Martínez Tagüeña explained that food and beverage representatives will also attend in hopes of sourcing ingredients from traditional producers in Mexico.
He added that the consulate aims to bring chefs to both SARs to enhance cultural exchange and mutual understanding.
“We know the great love of food for people in Macau. The number of good restaurants per capita is impressive, [so] we’re happy to bring good [Mexican] food,” he said.
“The future chefs of many restaurants in hotels are training in IFT now, so by teaching them a couple of simple but effective recipes, I think it’s a good step in the right direction that will have a long lasting effect,” the official noted.
The Consul General of Mexico in Hong Kong also organizes trips to Mexico to visit Tequila Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its production of the famous spirit.
The official hoped that the consulate could also bring delegates from Macau.
