Chef to demonstrate Mexican food at IFT today

Chef Esdras Ochoa will present his modern take on traditional Mexican food at the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) today.

Born in Mexico City, Ochoa grew up at the border between Mexico and the United States, in the twin cities of Mexicali and Calexico. Dubbed “Los Angeles’ Taco King”, the chef currently has a restaurant in Hong Kong called “11 Westside”. He also owns two restaurants in the U.S., “Mexicali Taco & Co.” and “Salazar”, which were included in GQ Magazine’s list of Best New Restaurants in America.

Ochoa told the Times that he is set to open another concept in Mumbai, India, this September.

According to the chef, he will present dishes from the different regions of Mexico.