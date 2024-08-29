Chinese Educators Association president endorses candidacy

Chen Hong, president of the Chinese Educators Association of Macau, expressed her support for Sam Hou Fai’s candidacy in the upcoming Macau Chief Executive election yesterday, stating that she believes Sam is well-suited to lead the city into the future.

Chen emphasized the 62-year-old legal veteran’s strong track record, having served in the Macau judiciary since 1999, where he led the courts in effectively performing their duties in accordance with the law.

In her endorsement, Chen highlighted Sam’s extensive legal and administrative experience, his familiarity with both mainland China and Macau, and his profound thoughts on promoting Macau’s sustainable development, to local press. She expressed hope that Sam would “listen to the voices and demands of all sectors of Macau society, build consensus, and use his courage, vision, and wisdom to address the challenges facing the city.”

“The Chinese Educators Association of Macau is confident that Sam Hou Fai’s governance concepts align with the central government’s policies for Macau and respond to the expectations of Macau citizens.” The association pledges to actively participate in the election process and work with the SAR government and all sectors of society to “select a CE who loves the country and Macau,” and has strong governance capabilities. NS