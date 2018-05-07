Chui visits HKZM Bridge to observe progress

CHIEF Executive (CE) Chui Sai On visited the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau (HKZM) Bridge last week to assess the progress of the preparations for the opening of the bridge and related Macau boundary crossing area, the Government Information Bureau said in a statement.

The CE led a delegation comprised of the government’s main officials, the Public Prosecutor-General, and several members of the Executive Council and CE Office. Delegates were briefed on the works currently in progress at several levels, including infrastructure, transport and immigration.

The briefing focused especially on inbound and outbound immigration procedures as well as transport services between the Macau boundary crossing area and Hong Kong and Zhuhai, respectively.

The delegation also toured the main infrastructure and tested the procedures that will apply to residents and visitors once the bridge opens.

During the inspection, the group had also the opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas on various topics, such as the boundary crossing flow model being used, the space reserved for future expansion of the facilities, and the ventilation system employed at the boundary crossing area that covers 71.6 hectares, containing structures that fill a total floor area of 600,000 square meters.

The area includes the building for customs clearance, two public car parks and municipal facilities, along with infrastructure such as a road network, tunnels, flyovers, railway platforms and facilities for public security services.

Officially under the administration of Macau SAR as of March 15, the area has been the subject of works to prepare it for the official opening of the HKZM Bridge late next month.

