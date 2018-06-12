Circulation fee to drive on new bridge priced at MOP30,000

The quota attributed to Macau that will allow the circulation of 600 local vehicles over the Hong Kong- Zhuhai-Macau (HKZM) Bridge has been priced at MOP30,000, according to a dispatch published yesterday in the Official Gazette.

The dispatch notes that the attribution of the quotas will occur using a draw system. In order to participate in the draw, interested parties will need to pay a MOP500 fee.

After the attribution of the quota – which will apply to a particular license plate number and driver – a holder who wishes to change their license number or nominated driver will be subject to an extra fee of MOP1,000.

These prices are included in updates made to the published Transport Bureau (DSAT), effective from today.

According to information provided by the director of DSAT, Lam Hin San, in addition to the quota of 600 private vehicles in Macau, another 50 will be added for use by public official vehicles. It will be the government’s responsibility to distribute this quota among the public departments according to their needs.

The quota for Macau private vehicles is valid for one year only. The neighboring region of Hong Kong will possess a smaller quota of only 300 vehicles permitted to travel to Macau – however, such a quota will be allocated to a three-year period.

As Lam explained and the Times previously reported, the reason behind the smaller quota for Hong Kong has to do with the available parking space at Macau’s artificial island, where parking facilities allow fewer vehicles than the parking lot created in the HKSAR for local vehicles. RM

