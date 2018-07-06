Consumer satisfaction declines in 2018

The Institute for Sustainable Development (ISD) from the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) published the Macau Consumer Satisfaction Index 2018 earlier this week. Local residents’ satisfaction with shopping and dining in Macau has declined.

Between May 7 and 20, 815 (810 in 2017) local residents aged over 16 were interviewed over the phone for the annual report.

The survey consisted of four sections regarding customer satisfaction: Macau shopping (particularly clothing) and restaurants, and Zhuhai shopping and restaurants.

Within each category, the results were indexed according to product and service quality, as well as comparisons shown between prices and goods.

Shopping satisfaction in Macau recorded 72.9 points (74.3 in 2018), representing a 1.8 percent decrease year-on-year.

The three factors that affected the satisfaction are product quality, service quality and cost performance, and they all recorded a decrease of 2.1 percent, 0.5 percent and 3 percent respectively.

In turn, the levels of residents’ satisfaction with local restaurants also decreased by 0.3 percent, recording 70.7 points.

The three factors used to determine satisfaction with local restaurants are food quality (up by 1.4 percent), service quality (down by 0.1 percent), and cost performance (down by 2.2 percent).

Macau residents’ satisfaction with shopping in Zhuhai has grown in comparison to last year’s results, while their satisfaction with restaurants in Zhuhai has worsened.

Regarding the former, a 2.4 percent growth was recorded (65.5 last year, 67.1 this year), while restaurant satisfaction decreased by 1 percent, now standing at 68.8.

This is the 12th year the index has been published and the 11th consecutive year that Macau has beaten Zhuhai in terms of satisfaction figures.

The consumer satisfaction degree of the Macau Consumer Satisfaction Index consists of five factors: product quality, service quality, cost and performance, customer complaints and customer loyalty. Each category is rated on a scale of 0 to 100; the higher the marks, the greater the satisfaction.

ISD suggested that Macau’s retailers pay close attention to trends and changes in consumer demands, and to continue bringing in high-quality brands and products at reasonable prices. JZ

