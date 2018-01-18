Corporate Bits | Sands announces Valentine’s Day menu

Sands China is featuring a selection of romance-themed set menus, buffets and à la carte offerings at its integrated resorts.

The special menus will only be available on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

The Venetian Macao’s Portofino will feature “sashimi grade yellowtail tuna, Sicilian swordfish and black pork ham, grilled veal rib, baked black cod, caviar,” the gaming operator noted in a statement.

The Parisian Macao’s Brasserie is set to a present a set menu including a seafood platter for two, amongst other delicacies.

Meanwhile Le Buffet will feature special food stations that offer foie gras, Boston lobster thermidor, beef rib eye and cheese raclette amongst others.

An afternoon tea at The Lounge of Sands Cotai Central will be served at Conrad Macao, including a selection of both savory and sweet traditional treats.

Sands Macao’s Copa Steakhouse presents set dinner kicks, while guests at 888 Buffet can expect a selection of international cuisine with an emphasis on fresh seafood.

Volkswagen sells record 10.74 million vehicles in 2017

German automaker Volkswagen had record sales of 10.74 million vehicles last year, but its bid to remain the world’s largest carmaker was disputed by rival Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

Volkswagen’s sales rose 4.3 percent from 10.30 million in 2016, when the company passed Japan’s Toyota to become the globe’s largest auto producer for that year.

The figures show the Wolfsburg-based company continuing its effort to move past a scandal that broke in September 2015 over cars it had rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests. Sales last year were boosted by a strong December, when sales rose 8.5 percent. For the year, the company saw big jumps in Russia and Brazil, and significant gains in China and the United States.

“We are thankful for the trust of our customers,” CEO Matthias Mueller said in a statement.

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, told a committee of the French National Assembly that his group was the world’s biggest with 10.6 million vehicles last year. Ghosn said that 200,000 of Volkswagen’s vehicles were trucks that should not count.

