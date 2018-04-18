Crime | Croupier caught in scheme involving losses of over HKD800k to casino

A 28-year-old croupier, who was working in a casino located in the NAPE area, and his accomplice were caught on surveillance participating in a scam to misappropriate funds from the casino on April 14 , the Judiciary Police (PJ) revealed in a press conference.

The scheme, which involved a mainland woman aged 45, was simple and in operation for a relatively long period of time. The croupier would exchange gaming chips to the woman (pretending to be a gambler) at a much higher value.

When both were caught, the croupier had just handed the women five chips with the face value of HKD10,000 each in exchange for 10 chips with a value of HKD1,000 each, gaining a profit of HKD40,000.

After being caught and handed over to the PJ, the woman denied the crime but the man admitted it, saying that they had been performing it since May last year and have done it more than 10 instances since then.

According to the testimony of the croupier, the pair have earned around HKD400,000 each from the scams.

When they were arrested, the croupier had over HKD500,000 in cash in his locker and the woman had in her possession gaming chips and cash amounting to over HKD100,000.

Both were presented to the Public Prosecutions Office for the crime of embezzlement.

In a separate case, occurring on the same day, a man (38) from the mainland was caught in a hotel room in NAPE in the possession of HKD5.2 million that belonged to another man from mainland.

According to the report made by the victim, the suspect had suggested that he hand over his bankcard, pin code and China identification card so that the suspect could withdraw some money if needed.

While he was playing at a casino, the victim claims to have received a series of messages from the bank notifying him that cash withdrawals had been made at ATM machines as well as pawnshops amounting to a total of RMB4.9 million, after which he made the complaint against the suspect.

After being questioned by the police, the suspect admitted to the crime and was presented to the Public Prosecutions Office under the charges of swindling. RM

