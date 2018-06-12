Crime | Five residents detained in anti-drug operation

Five local residents have been detained by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) as a result of an operation undertaken by the force on June 6, the police spokesperson revealed yesterday during a press conference.

The operation was triggered by a tipoff from an anonymous source who informed the PSP that a man was selling drugs in the northern district.

The PSP then began patrolling the area of Rua Central da Areia Preta until they found a man matching the description of the suspect described in the tipoff.

The man was inside a fast food chain restaurant in the company of two women, while the PSP observed their behavior.

After talking on the phone, the man then left the restaurant and headed to a basketball court located at Rua 1 de Maio where he met a second male.

After some small talk they made a deal. The first suspect passed him a pill, received MOP100 in exchange, and left right after.

The PSP then approached the second suspect and questioned him. The man admitted to buying Midazolam, a medication used for anesthesia, procedural sedation and severe cases of agitation.

The PSP later saw the first suspect leaving the fast food restaurant to meet a third person to whom he sold two pills of the same drug for MOP100.

The PSP questioned the buyer who also admitted to the crime, after which the PSP took the first suspect into custody and the two women to the police station for questioning.

The suspects were searched, and the police found 28 pills weighing 12 grams in total in the first suspect’s backpack.

The two women had 16 and 12 pills of the same drug in their possession, respectively. They also showed the PSP a prescription that allowed them to buy the medicine legally.

As for the first suspect, he told the police that he obtained the medicine through a medical appointment in Hong Kong, saying that he had paid a total of HKD1,800 and that the physician had given him 60 pills of such medicine.

The five suspects were all taken to the public prosecutions office. The first man was charged with illicit drug trafficking and sale, the two women with possession and trafficking on a less severe scale, and the second and third suspects for drug consumption.

In a separate case reported by the PJ, the luggage belonging to a man from the mainland disappeared in transit from one of the ferry terminals to the hotel via the hotel’s shuttle bus.

The case occurred yesterday and the man claims to have registered a loss of about HKD8,000, after placing the luggage in the luggage compartment of the bus. Upon arrival at the final destination, there was no sign of his luggage. The police are still investigating this case.

