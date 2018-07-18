Crime | Reports of scams related to gambling

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) reported several cases of scams this week related to gambling. In one such case, a man from the mainland, aged around 20 years old, went to the police to report his own scam. The suspect said that he came to Macau at the end of June and gambled all his money away in a casino. He then decided to pawn a necklace that he had bought on the internet for RMB1,000, which he said he knew was made of a fake platinum alloy.

At a pawn shop he was given a total of HKD10,000 for the necklace, money he then used to gamble again, which he also lost.

On July 13 the same man, re-entered Macau to gamble and, after having lost all his money, he then felt remorse for the fraudulent pawning of the necklace and reported his crime to the police.

Once the pawnshop was contacted, the pawnbroker inspected the product and realized that it was a fake. He noted that, at the time he had received the product to pawn, he was very busy and had no time to perform a proper check.

The suspect is being accused of scamming the pawnshop for HKD10,000.

In a separate case, the Judiciary Police also reported a swindle performed by a 26-year-old male from the mainland.

The case occurred while exchanging currency from RMB to HKD when a 42-year-

old male, also from mainland, met the suspect at the lavatory of a casino in Cotai. Using his phone, the man transferred RMB205,000 to the suspect’s account, after the suspect handed him a bag that was meant to contain the amount agreed in HKD. However, after opening the bag, the victim realized that the bag had no money inside and he had been scammed. He then filed a complaint with the PJ. RM

Share this: Tweet





