Cultural and leisure facilities in Zone A of new landfills questioned

The space reserved for cultural, leisure and sports facilities in the new landfill areas, namely in Zone A, were a topic of concern for several lawmakers at yesterday’s plenary session in the presence of Chief Executive, Chui Sai On.

Lawmakers Ma Chi Seng, Ella Lei and Agnes Lam highlighted the topic, asking the CE for a more “clear definition” of the plans for the new area.

In his reply, Chui noted that the plan for the area was drafted after three separate public consultations and that it will definitely include several pieces of social equipment.

Chui also promised in his reply that he will deliver all the documents with the detailed plans for Zone A to the Legislative Assembly, stating that it “includes the plans for the roads, the land plots, as well as the green areas and all the others.” Chui mentioned that several pieces of social equipment including a swimming pool, will be included, but did not divulge details as to whether it will include any temporary housing which was previously nominated as a solution for the renewal process of the old neighborhoods.

Ma also noted a recent report, ordered by the government, which showed that the number of sports facilities has shrunk by about 4 percent.

The CE acknowledged the results, but noted that such figure comes mostly due the rapid increase in the population, noting that the government is “aware and working on that matter,” and provided the example of the new Mong Ha sports pavilion that will have a total of five floors dedicated to sports which will replace a single floor building.

Commenting on the sports facilities, and referring to the area now occupied by the Canidrome, Chui said, “I hope that the [public] services can expand those [sports] facilities rather than reduce it.”

Share this: Tweet





