DSEJ says sexual cases are related to younger students

In the past academic year (2017/2018), 22 sex-related cases involving underage students were recorded, according to DSEJ head, Leong Vai Kei. The number represents one case more than in the academic year of 2016/2017.

Leong pointed out that these cases do not necessarily involve sexual encounters, and that they often include fighting between underage couples.

According to Leong, in previous years, sex-related cases or even cases of sexual abuse normally originated from making friends online. For that reason, the DSEJ has conducted an extensive education campaign about such situations, with the relevant number of cases decreasing considerably in the aftermath.

In the cases recorded recently, the relevant parties are mostly familiar with each other. Furthermore, the age of the involved students has also been decreasing, which indicates that sex- related cases are happening among younger students, according to Leong, who also noted that most of these cases took place at the students’ home.

The deputy head of the city’s education authority pointed out that less than half of Macau’s students received sexual education from school, and that more than half of the students collected information from the internet.

