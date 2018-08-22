DSSOPT says Sin Fong Garden can be demolished soon

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) director Li Canfeng said that the demolition of Sin Fong Garden could begin soon.

The Macau Jiangmen Communal Society is calling on the government to approve the reconstruction of the Sin Fong Garden. Earlier, Chief Executive Chui Sai On said that the local government had granted consent to reconstruct Sin Fong Garden in 2017, and further noted that the Sin Fong Garden is currently involved in two lawsuits.

According to the CE, the law does not allow Sin Fong Garden to be demolished before the judicial authority completes the inspection of the site.

However, the Macau Jiangmen Communal Society claimed that there is no judicial order or judicial measure preventing Sin Fong Garden’s demolition and consequent reconstruction.

“The Court of First Instance already issued a notice to the owners informing that there is no judicial order or judicial measure preventing the reconstruction of Sin Fong Garden,” said Chan Pou Sam, executive-vice chairman of the Macau Jiangmen Communal Society.

“It means that there are no issues concerning lawsuits regarding Sin Fong Garden’s reconstruction,” said Chan. “It is really difficult to understand why the Land, Public Works and Transport has not issued a work permit yet.”

The total contract cost of the reconstruction of Sin Fong Garden is estimated at MOP190 million.

Owners have already sought financing from the bank, together with the MOP100 million loan provided by the association.

According to Li Canfeng, the relevant judicial procedure is almost completed, and DSSOPT has already approved the demolition and reconstruction plans.

Greater Bay | China ups the pressure on Taiwan sports independence

Even as China charms Taiwan with the promise of inter-strait sporting competitions, the Central Government is stepping up pressure on international organizations to isolate the island-state and force Taiwanese athletes to remain “locked to China.”

That’s according to Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Tsai Shi-ying who, speaking to the Taipei Times, said that the efforts seek to tie sports on the Chinese island to the mainland.

On July 25, the East Asian Olympic Committee announced that it was revoking Taichung’s right to host the East Asian Youth Games in August next year, on the basis of Chinese fears that Taiwan’s Olympic team will change its name to suggest a distinct nationality.

But the pressure comes in the context of an increasing number of inter-strait sporting competitions – including the Cross-Strait Exchange Games – some of which also call on the participation of the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

“China’s strategy is to keep Taiwanese [athletes] ‘locked’ in China,” Tsai told the Taipei Times. “Cross-strait exchanges are not everything. Our athletes need to participate in international competitions.”

According to the newspaper, Taichung mayor Lin Chi-lung said that the city will take whatever steps possible in order to regain the right to host the East Asian Youth Games. At present, there is no indication that the Games will be held next year.

