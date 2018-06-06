Duterte’s kiss draws criticism from Filipinos in the SAR

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte recently sparked outrage when he kissed a married woman on stage during a meeting with the Filipino community in Seoul. The various responses to the action were expressed by the community on social media.

The president was recently in South Korea, where he jested that he would give a book in exchange for a kiss, an offer which one woman accepted.

Although Duterte clarified that the kiss was “just a gimmick” to make people giddy, many were disappointed with the move, noting that it was inappropriate.

Several Filipinos in the region shared this belief.

“It is not good for a president to act that way especially when he was the one who insisted [on] the kiss on the lips,” said one, who declined to be identified.

“It may not be malicious for him but how about those who have watched?” she added.

“It does not matter [if it was consensual or not], he shouldn’t be acting like this,” said another.

Jayvee Fontanilla argued that he may have pleased his “fans” in the meeting room in Seoul, yet has also set a bad example to the younger generation; noting that the woman is married with two children.

“These kinds of actions have a significant impact [on] the children. It will bring confusion to them and have them think that it is okay to kiss women [on] the lips even if they are already married,” he said.

“He must act not only as leader of our country but also as [a] role model to the young people,” Fontanilla added.

Duterte kissed the woman on the lips in front of a 3,000-strong crowd, drawing cheers from those present.

However, a migrant worker in Macau, Glenda Almazar, did not place much emphasis on the president’s act, noting that Duterte knew the consequences.

“He allowed it and he is aware of the consequences. He just has to deal with it. Although the woman should have not agreed, the president should also [not] tolerate this move.” she said.

A presidential spokesperson said to CNN Philippines that the controversial kiss was a “light moment that is very accepted in the culture of Filipinos,” which also sparked outrage from netizens.

Some lamented that the president also jokes about women being raped and murdered, and jested about encouraging his soldiers to engage in such atrocities.

The move was also described as the “disgusting theatrics of a misogynist president” by Philippines rights group Gabriela.

Duterte has in the past been called sexist and a misogynist for his comments about women. LV

