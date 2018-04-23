Edgar Martins recognized in photography awards

Edgar Martins, a Portuguese photographer who was raised in Macau, is among the winners of this year’s Sony World Photography Awards. Martins was awarded first place in the Still Life category for his series, “Siloquies and Soliloquies on Death, Life and Other Interludes”, which depicts forensic evidence of objects used in suicides and crimes, such as suicide notes.

According to the series description on the Sony World Photography Awards website, “the work highlights the decisive but paradoxical role that photography has played in the perception and intelligibility of both suicide and death.” Martins was also shortlisted for a photograph in other category, taken from his series, “The Poetic Impossibility of Managing the Machine”.

Born in Évora, Portugal in 1977, Martins spent his formative years in Macau. He moved to the United Kingdom in 1996, where he studied at the Royal College of Art.

According to organizers of the annual competition, the objective of the Sony World Photography Awards is to establish a platform for the continuous development of photographic culture.

