Education | More locals in Guangdong included in education allowance

Subsidies for Macau residents who study in Guangdong are now extended to students who study in any city across the Guangdong province, according to a dispatch published in the government Official Gazette.

The beneficiaries of this allowance are students enrolled in schools across the Guangdong province, including preschool, primary, and junior high-school educational institutions, in addition to full-time regular high school and full-time secondary vocational schools.

Students enrolled in preschool education must have been three years old on December 31 of 2017 in order to receive the allowance.

The amount for each student’s allowance is determined on the basis of tuition fees confirmed by the education administrations where the school is located.

The maximum allowance is MOP8,000, MOP6,000, MOP6,000 and MOP6,000 for pre-school education, primary school education, junior school education and high school education respectively.

The distribution of the allowance will be made after the parents or guardians of students or adult students submit applications to the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ).

Only the applications submitted by students still attending school on March 31, 2018 will be accepted.

In case the allowance is used to support training courses, it will only be granted to students who attend training courses organized by DSEJ with the intent of improving the student’s knowledge of Macau’s political, economic and cultural aspects.

The training courses should be conducted between June and August of 2018. Students’ attendance of a minimum of 20 hours is a requirement, and the student attendance rate must not be less than 80 percent.

