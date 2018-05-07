Education | UM to hold conference on Portuguese language

The University of Macau is slated to hold a conference titled “Confluences in Portuguese: Linguistics, Literature and Translation,” on May 10 and 12, inviting more than 40 experts and scholars to share their research findings and expertise in the area of Portuguese as a second language. Organized by the university’s Department of Portuguese, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, the main focus of the conference will be the teaching of Portuguese as a foreign language across various topics.

The conference will include a series of sessions including topics such as teaching materials, learning and teaching strategies; phonetics and phonology and perspectives and practices of Learning Portuguese as a second language.

UM said in a statement that it is anticipating that scholars from places such as Portugal, Brazil, Mozambique, France, Italy, Japan, mainland China, and the Macau SAR will attend the event.

