The University of Saint Joseph Alumni Association (AAUSJ) recently held its 2018 Chinese Cultural Exchange Tour in the provincial capital of Sichuan, which is known as the “Land of Abundance.”

Led by USJ’s vice rector, Vincent Cheng Yang, and chairperson of AAUSJ Tang Cheng Lin, the delegation visited Sichuan University, Southwest Minzu University (SMU) and Southwest Jiaotong University (SWJTU).

According to a statement issued by USJ, the delegates had meetings with officials, professors and students to explore the possibility of further exchange and cooperation.

Sichuan Province now has a total of 119 universities, including eight “double first class” universities, and a total of 12,000 overseas students, although only 38 of them hail from Macau.

Sichuan University, a “Project 985 University”, hosted round table talks for the delegation to meet with professors and students from its business school, arts and news media school, and school of foreign languages.

At SWJTU, the delegates were invited to tour the State Key Laboratory of Traction Power to further enhance their knowledge on China’s high-speed transportation technologies.

In addition, the delegation also toured some UNESCO World Heritage Sites, namely, the Dujiangyan Irrigation System and Mount Qingcheng, as well as the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Share this: Tweet





