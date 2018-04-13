Farm Cultural Park founder gives seminar in Macau

The seminar “Farm Cultural Park, a Platform for Change” will be held tomorrow in Albergue SCM Hall D1. This seminar, conducted by Andrea Bartoli, will provide information on how creative and cultural industries influence a city, and will also look into topics including the rejuvenation and revitalization of old towns.

Farm Cultural Park, a contemporary art centre founded by Bartoli, opened in 2010, when Bartoli bought several buildings in the semi-abandoned centre of the city of Favara (in Sicily, Italy) and renovated them, creating a cultural centre that now hosts exhibitions by international and local artists, cultural events, expositions, talks, screenings and workshops, and also has shops and a bar.

The main aim of the project is to save the old centre of Favara and give the city, previously known mostly for its general decrepitude and for having one of Italy’s highest unemployment rates, a new life through art. Since its opening in 2010, the Farm Cultural Park has already attracted tourists from all over the world.

The seminar will be conducted in English and is now open for applications with free admission.

