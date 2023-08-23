Few cultural and sports-related project applications from the Big Six

The number of cultural and sports-related projects submitted so far by the six gaming operators (Big Six) to the government under the mechanism established earlier this year does not seem to match the hopes of the officials, the president of the Sports Bureau (ID), Pun Weng Kun, suggested yesterday.

According to the president of the ID, the number of projects submitted by the Big Six is fewer than ten.

Besides the low figure relative to government expectations, Pun also admitted that not all the projects submitted have enough significance to attract foreign visitors, as per the original objective.

Pun said different types of activities and possibilities being considered but that companies should always give paramount consideration to the impact of those activities in Macau as a whole, along with the company’s future sustainable development and image.

The president of the ID also said that although many aspects are still under discussion, at this stage the government’s inclination is to hold most of the activities next year, and that they will be evaluated on their ability to attract more foreign tourists through large-scale activities.