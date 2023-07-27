Flight check-in service at HZMB to open August

A flight check-in service center for the Macau immigration building at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) for flights serving the Macau airport will be officially opened in August. The move is expected to attract more people to using Macau International Airport for travel, further integrating Macau into the development of the Greater Bay Area. Such facility was available back in 2019, but was suspended following fallen demand due to frozen interactions within the region amid Covid-19. The airport company stated that in the first half of this year, the passenger volume exceeded 1.95 million, and the average daily passenger volume in July was 16,000.

Related