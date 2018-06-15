Foreign Ministry Spokesperson in town

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lu Kang is in Macau to speak about his experiences with local government press officers. Yesterday in a seminar on the dissemination of government information held by the Office of the MSAR Government Spokesperson, Lu discussed international affairs with participants and explained the country’s foreign policy direction. Approximately 200 people attended the seminar, including the heads of and press officers from a number of Government departments.

During the question-and-answer session, Lu shared views on the functions of the spokesperson system, requirements of a government spokesperson, as well as skills in handling media enquiries.

Lu Kang joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in 1993. He is now the Director-General of the Department of Information for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

This was the seventh seminar on the dissemination of government information held by the Office of the MSAR Government Spokesperson. Since the first seminar in 2009, the Office has invited experienced spokesperson officers from several Central Government ministries and departments, as well as scholars and journalism experts, to share fresh insights on dissemination of government information with Macau officials.

