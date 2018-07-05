Forum Macau delegation toured Cape Verde

A delegation from the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macau) has toured Cape Verde recently, in the company of several businessmen from the port city of Qingdao in Shandong province.

A delegation led by deputy secretary-general of Forum Macau, Ding Tian, met with several government officials from the African country and paid special visits to two ongoing major projects with links with both China and Macau.

The first visit was about the building of the University of Cape Verde campus, paid for and supported by China. The second visit was related to a tourism development project being built in the Gamboa and Santa Maria Islet areas by local businessmen David Chow.

The project includes a hotel, marina, convention center and casino, and has already granted Chow a tourism merit medal from the Cape Verdean government for his contribution to the country’s economic development.

During the tour, Ding took the opportunity to present the conclusions of work done during the 15th anniversary of the establishment of Forum Macau, namely its method of external evaluation and Permanent Secretariat structure.

The group also met with the president of Cabo Verde TradeInvest, Ana Barber, who noted the importance of the Forum Macau as an instrument of excellency for business purposes. Barber also suggested a reinforcement of the organization’s work in this field, as well as research and promotion of the Cape Verde market, namely concerning to project financing. RM

Share this: Tweet





