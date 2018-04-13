Galaxy may be forced to consider alternative locations for casino

Galaxy Entertainment Group may be forced to consider other locations for its USD500-million casino project in the Philippines, according to a statement yesterday by Harry Roque, the country’s presidential spokesman.

The statement follows President Rodrigo Duterte’s pledge that he will not allow a casino to be built on the island of Boracay.

Duterte said on Monday that the popular resort island will be up for land reform upon the conclusion of its six-month rehabilitation period, referring to the Supreme Court’s 2008 decision that the island cannot be privatized.

Duterte claimed to be unaware that Galaxy had been granted a license to build a casino in Boracay and said, according to Philippine media, that it would not benefit the local people.

“There are no plans for a casino. Let’s stop it because it’s too much. There’s a casino here, casino there,” he said according to several sources.

“Why would I give you a casino there? What will the Filipinos get out of it?”

Roque said that Galaxy may have to relocate its project elsewhere in the Philippines.

“The license must have been issued by PAGCOR [Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp]. But the president was talking about the physical existence of a casino in Boracay, which he will not allow, unless he has issued a proclamation to this effect because of the decision that Boracay, the island, is state-owned,” Roque said, according to the Philippine Star.

“If they can’t build in Boracay, perhaps they could build elsewhere. That’s why I’m not saying [anything] unequivocally about the status of the Galaxy contract. But if the building of a casino in Boracay is an issue, then I have to reiterate already what the president personally said.”

Galaxy has not responded to the Times’ enquiries regarding its plans or any ongoing discussions with the government.

Despite Duterte’s claims that he was unaware of Galaxy’s plans, he reportedly met with officials from the group several months ago – including Galaxy vice chairman Francis Lui – to discuss the investment project.

The Philippine president recently approved the closure of Boracay for up to six months, commenting that the waters off its famed white-sand beaches had become a “cesspool” due to overcrowding and development.

More than two million tourists visited Boracay last year, generating about 56 billion pesos (USD1 billion) in revenue. However, an influx of tourists, untended infrastructure and growth of resort establishments threaten to turn Boracay into a “dead island” in less than a decade, according to a Philippine government study.

Boracay will be shut down from April 26.

Chan to head Japan operations

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT Group announced the nomination of Michael Mecca to the Board of GEG as board director and the appointment of Ted Chan as Chief Operating Officer – Japan Development. According to a statement issued by Galaxy, Chan has “extensive gaming resort, hospitality and business development experience, gained through many years of involvement at one of Macau’s Integrated Resorts.” Michael Mecca joined GEG Group in 2009.

