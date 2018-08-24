Gaming | Up to 17 percent growth for August GGR forecasted

August gaming forecasts project a daily average revenue of USD100.8 to USD103.2 million from now until the end of the month, with leading analysts expecting that gross gaming revenue (GGR) will increase between USD3.22 and USD3.27 billion this month.

Consultancy firms forecast the GGR will increase 15 to 17 percent, compared to August 2017.

Sanford C. Bernstein forecasts that the GGR may get up to a little more than USD104 million (daily average), according to the company’s latest week ending.

Another broker, Nomura, predicts a slightly lower GGR, yet expects an improvement over the last year, as cited in a report issued by Calvin Ayre.

The Japanese broker noted that this month’s gaming revenue would be USD3.22 billion, adding that GGR growth for July and August should be comparable to the trailing six-year median, which was around 3 percent.

Nomura pointed out that its forecast is less optimistic than the 19 percent offered by another consultant.

Although these forecasts are still subject to vitality in VIP gaming revenue, the broker expects VIP gaming revenue to be 3 to 4 percent higher than last month, while the city’s mass-market revenue may increase 5 to 7 percent.

