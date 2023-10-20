GBA survey suggests salary rise in 2024

Macau employees may receive a higher salary next year, according to the 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Pay and Benefit Survey, local media has reported. The survey has forecast salary growth between 2.8% and 3.3% for Macau in 2024, with frontline workers expected to see the biggest gains. Salary growth for Hong Kong’s workers was projected to be between 3.5% and 3.8%. Almost 183,000 employees responded to the poll, which was rolled out across the entire Greater Bay Area. Twenty-one of the firms represented are Macau-based.

Related