GIT clarifies: No date yet for LRT Taipa line kick-off

There is no established date for the commencement of operations for Taipa’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) line, the government’s Transportation Infrastructure Office (GIT) has said.

The statement comes after last week’s comments from Weller Chan, LRT’s Manager of Operation and Maintenance, who disclosed during a media interview that the Taipa line would begin trial operation in June next year.

The GIT clarified that the comment came from a preliminary assessment made by the operator according to their own plans but explained that it is non-binding, compared to the realistic date for the beginning of operation.

“There are other factors to be taken into consideration,” the GIT noted, listing aspects such as the infrastructure construction, assembly of the system and preparation for operation. The GIT rejected the existence of a precise operation commencement date for the line, adding that it will be the GIT who discloses any relevant news regarding the project’s advancement.

