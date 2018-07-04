Gov’t establishes suppliers database for public services

As of yesterday, the government has implemented a new database that aims to provide a list of suppliers of goods and services so that different government departments can search through it as they need, the Financial Services Bureau (DSF) informed in a statement.

The new database aims to improve transparency of the government’s acquisition of goods and services, and create a platform for several public services to share resources.

For now, the “Goods and Services Suppliers Database” will operate as a trial project aiming to promote the addition of new suppliers, and optimize information on existing suppliers through monthly updates.

The DSF noted that the database will also allow different services to check market prices and quotations prior to the acquisition of the good or service by direct agreement. Additionally, it will provide “appropriate and reliable options” of suppliers, who can be invited to provide quotations on tender, which will serve to reduce administrative costs.

The list will be public and can be accessed by anyone through the general directory of suppliers on the website of DSF.

Suppliers who wish to join the database or request a change of information may download an application form available on the website and return it to the services in person or by email.

