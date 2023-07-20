Grand Prix to expand facilities with temporary construction

Grand Prix (GP) organizers are aiming to expand the current support facilities for the local event with the construction of a two-story temporary building across from the GP building to host, among others facilities, a new media center, the coordinator of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC), Pun Weng Kun, told the media yesterday on the sidelines of the press conference that announced further details on this year’s celebratory edition of the GP.

“This year we will have a new initiative since the GP building has limited space which is not able to fit everything. We aim to allocate some space to the opposite side [of the GP building] where we usually build a temporary pit [to have this time] a larger, temporary building with another level. This new space also includes the relocation of the media center [into the new area] to have more space and be able to accommodate all the media that have been showing interest in the event,” Pun said.

He added this will not be a permanent building but a temporary prefabricated facility that will be used to try to understand requirements and to test the system and to promote improvements in the facilities.

It is not clear for the time being what this new facility will look like and what it will include. However, it certain is that, if the media center relocates to such a facility, it will stop other facilities from facing the Guia Circuit.

At the same opportunity, Pun noted that not only will the GP this year include two weekends of racing, but that the whole month of November will be dedicated to the event with a “Fun Run” at Guia Circuit being prepared for the first weekend of the month as well as other promotional events, which complement the GP.