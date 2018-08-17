Greater Bay Area | CE pledges to further regional integration policies

The Chief Executive announced that the government plans to introduce a greater number of policies and pilot schemes to accommodate the

development needs of the Greater Bay Area.

Chui Sai On was speaking in Beijing on Wednesday on the sidelines of the first plenary meeting of the leading group for the development of the Greater Bay Area.

According to him, the SAR would update the city’s Five-Year

Development Plan in line with the development plan of the Greater Bay

Area.

In a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau, the Central Government will launch more measures to support integration between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau in the near future.

These include the National Development and Reform Commission strengthening its co-ordination efforts regarding the creation of a “global technology and innovation hub” in the Greater Bay Area.

There are also plans to reduce roaming charges for telecommunications services between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, with authorities from the mainland leading co-operation efforts between telecommunications networks.

The statement also noted that the appropriate public departments on the mainland would draft a protocol enabling Hong Kong and Macau residents to enjoy mainland’s services associated with employment and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed documents concerning the promotion of closer exchanges between the three regions.

