Briefs | Hac Sa Beach experiences periodic loss of sand

A component of the Hac Sa Beach swimming zone has been experiencing a periodic loss of sand, according to the information released by the Marine and Water Bureau. Due to the continuous loss of sand, some rocks have surfaced. The marine authority is calling on residents and tourists to pay close attention when near the beach. The marine authority also reported that the water quality monitoring at both Hac Sa and Cheoc Van beaches have indicated that the water quality is normal.

Rickshaw drivers complain about hidden subsidies

The Macao Pedicab Drivers Union has been accused of hiding subsidies given to pedicab drivers, which were granted by the SAR government. Yesterday, some of the city’s pedicab drivers put out banners in front of the Lisboa casino, calling on the union to reveal the whereabouts of the subsidies. According to the drivers, most of whom are aged between 60 and 70 years old, starting from 2011, the city’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been giving the Union between MOP60,000 and MOP70,000 on a monthly basis, which was expected to be passed on to drivers as a subsidy. The money consists of subsidies for pedicab drivers under a Pedicab promotion activity between the union itself and the MGTO.

Association launches Greater Bay Area projects

The Greater Bay Area Development council of the Macau Chinese Enterprises Association has launched 10 projects involving cross-region financing, transportation facilities and environmental protection. The list of projects includes: the Guangdong Macau development fund, which has already been launched; the comprehensive treatment basement for junk vehicles in Guangdong province (the project has been completed by Nam Yue Group); the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge’s shuttle bus project; the co-operation development fund; e-pocket; the Zhuhai Macau trade co-operation platform; the Greater Bay Area’s construction industrial basement; Greater Bay Area credit card (one from BOC, another from ICBC); the Hong Wan logistics garden; and the China mobile Greater Bay Area card.

Shen Beili appointed as new Chinese Commissioner



Shen Beili has been appointed the commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Macau. The State Council issued a statement yesterday announcing the appointment. Shen Beili is the former Deputy Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC). She has been serving within the International Department of the Central Committee of CPC since 1985. She was also the former Deputy ambassador of China to UK. She graduated from the University of Sussex.

CityU promotes multilateral cooperation in Guangdong

The City University of Macau (CityU) is promoting communication between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, with such promotion taking place in Guangdong province. The Rector of CityU, Zhang Shuguang, said that the University is working with Zhongshan, Zhuhai, Dongguan and other cities in Guangdong to promote communication. The promotion is being done through the establishment of trade and cultural exchange platforms involving the abovementioned countries. In addition, CityU is cooperating with these cities in transferring knowledge and innovation. Currently, around 10 CityU students are enrolled in internships in the Greater Bay Area.

