Hac Sa Wan: Gas leak noticed two hours before blast

SECRETARY for Security Wong Sio Chak has reported that at around 7 p.m. a gas leak was noticed by people prior to the Hac Sa Wan (Areia Preta) explosion which took place on Tuesday night.

The Secretary updated the information yesterday on the sidelines of the Macau Security Force Superior School’s (ESFSM) 30th anniversary ceremony.

The blast occurred in a restaurant located in the Hac Sa Wan district, resulting in one death and six injuries.

The late victim, a 34-year- old local female resident, was killed by collapsing walls while she was standing in the lobby of the building next door to the restaurant. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to an investigation by the Fire Services Bureau (CB), the blast was possibly caused by the restaurant’s liquid petroleum gas (LPG) bottles.

“At 7 p.m. while [the related people were] changing the LPG, the smell of petrol was already there. They did not pay attention to it immediately,” said Wong, further explaining that “according to CB’s investigation, there might have been some problem while changing the gas which lead to the leakage.”

“The Public Security Police Force will make a report and will send the report to the Prosecution Office. If anybody is found to have violated [the regulations], they will be held to account for their responsibilities,” said Wong, adding, “the case is still under investigation. Regarding whose responsibility it is, an investigation is still needed.”

Of the six injured victims, four (aged between 30 and 50) are currently in the hospital.

According to the information provided by Conde S. Januário Hospital, one of the victims has a broken thigh, one injured man has second degree burns with a burnt area of around 25 percent, and another sustained multiple cuts.

“The situation [with the injured] is serious,” Wong reported, expressing his sorrow on the accident.

He also said that he reported the accident to the Chief Executive as soon as possible, following its occurrence.

Wong pledged that the MSAR government would provide assistance to the victims.

Yesterday morning, the scene of the accident was re-opened.

According to CB reports, four LPG cylinders were found inside the restaurant, a number that meets the city’s regulations.

From January until June, CB conducted 134 inspections over the city’s LPG usage in restaurants.

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) also reported that on May 9, it inspected the restaurant, which is licensed by IACM, and did not find any infractions.

In addition to CB’s inspections, IACM has also carried out over 2,000 safety inspections targeting LPG usage in restaurants since Macau’s LPG safety law came into effect.

In total, less than 100 violations of this law have been registered.

Structure of Edifício Pak Lei not impacted

The building structure of Edifício Pak Lei, where the restaurant is located, has not been affected by the blast, according to the Li Can Feng, director of the Land, Public Works, and Transport Bureau.

Yesterday, Chief Executive Chui Sai On, the Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam together with other government officials visited the scene.

Li said that the building shows no signs of structural damage and that the damage was recorded on the roof of the related location and partition walls.

Electrical and water supply have all been restored, although work is still required in order to eliminate potential danger.

Share this: Tweet





