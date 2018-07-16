Hainan hopes to launch flight to Macau this year

South China’s Hainan Province plans to open another 20 international air routes by the end of the year as the island strives to build itself into a major international tropical resort and free trade port, the provincial tourism department said yesterday.

More flight routes will be established to link the island with Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, as well as Russia and Southeast Asian countries. The number of international flights is expected to reach 100 by 2020, the department said.

The island received more than 1.1 million overseas tourists in 2017, up nearly 50 percent year-on-year.

The number of international tourists reached 946,000 in the first half of this year, a year-on-year growth of 16.26 percent.

Under a new policy established in May, group and individual tourists from 59 countries and regions, including Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States, may visit Hainan visa-free and stay for up to 30 days on the condition that they book their tour through travel agencies.

Hainan currently has 53 international air routes, including 12 which were opened or resumed in the first half of this year. MDT/Xinhua

Share this: Tweet





