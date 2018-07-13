Health | Almost 500 trade in antihypertensive medicine in first day following recall

The contingency plan established by the Health Bureau (SSM) for the recall and replacement of six antihypertensive medicines, which were found to contain the impurity N-Nitrosodimethylamine in the antihypertensive medication, started on Wednesday. In the first of the three days stipulated for the plan, a total of 476 people had already performed the exchange, the Bureau informed in a statement.

According to the numbers cited in the same statement, the figure represents some 38 percent from the estimated total patients affected by the prescription of the faulty antihypertensive medicines.

The SSM also notes that, due to the current scarcity of the medicine among suppliers as a result of the worldwide recall and replacement programs, for the time being, the patients are being provided with enough medicine for just one month. The measure was said to avoid stock break and guarantee a continuous supply of the drugs to the patients in need.

The SSM also added that a fast lane was established at the external consultation services of the Conde de Sao Januario Hospital Center with the aim of avoiding long waits by the patients.

According to the figures disclosed by the Health authorities, the problem affected patients who had been prescribed “Valtensin Tablet” in 80 mg and 160 mg doses, “Valsartan + Hydrochlorothiazide Generis” in 80 mg and 160 mg doses, and “Valtensin tablets HCT” in 80 mg and 160 mg doses in a total of 1,238 patients that have been alerted by the SSM by telephone as well as by the publishing of advertisements on the daily newspapers.

Medicines may be exchanged until 5 p.m. today. RM

