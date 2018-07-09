Health | Plan to replace antihypertensive drugs activated

The Health Bureau (SSM) activated a contingency plan to replace four antihypertensive medicines which were found to contain impurities of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in the drug valsartan.

According to a statement, the SSM was informed of the problem in the medicines “Valtensin Tablet” 80 mg and 160 mg, and “Valsartan + Hydrochlorothiazide Generic” 80 mg and 160 mg. This has affected 1,238 patients who were prescribed these four medicines by the SSM, according to existing data.

The Bureau’s statement, which has reached about 80 percent of the patients (968 users) so far, also advises them to replace their medications this week (July 11 to July 13) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at the 24-Hour External Consultation Service (Conde de Sao Januario Hospital Center Emergency Service Building) and health care centers.

Although there is a need to replace the medicines, the SSM warns users not to suspend administration of the current medicines at their own discretion, and they should continue to take the medicines in their possession until these are exchanged. The affected patients or their representatives must provide the patient’s ID card, patient card, medical care card and medical prescriptions proving that the prescriptions are from the Health Bureau in orther to replace the medicines. RM

Share this: Tweet





