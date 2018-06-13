Health | Region records high hypertension incidence rate

Macau is said to have a higher incidence rate of hypertension than both mainland China and Hong Kong.

Recently, the Macau Association of Cardiovascular Interventions (MACI) held a forum in town introducing the most advanced cardiovascular treatment development.

According to the association’s report, Macau is a region with a high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, mainly due to aging of the region’s population, and to increasing work and life pressure.

An increasing number of residents is predicted to suffer from cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, arrhythmia, and others.

Deng Xiwei, president of MACI, revealed that the incidence rate of hypertension in Macau has been on the rise in recent years, and that this incidence rate is also higher than in both mainland China and Hong Kong.

Deng, who is also a cardiologist, suggested that both Macau’s government and its residents enhance prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

According to Deng, the aforementioned situation might be related to the fact that Macau is a small place that lacks sports venues. Furthermore, a considerable number of residents work in casinos under irregular schedules, and many residents eat salty and high-cholesterol foods.

All these reasons combined might also lead to an increase in the chance of developing coronary heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

The cardiologist suggested that the government should step up publicity on the dangers of hypertension, and that the public should pay attention to their diet and carry out regular exercise as well as regular physical examinations.

