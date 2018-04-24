Heritage | ‘Taipa Anchorage’ exhibition opens

The exhibition “Taipa Anchorage: Names of the Past and the Present” was inaugurated last week at the Taipa Houses-Museum.

According to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the current Cotai District was once the location of the Taipa Anchorage, through which many foreign commercial vessels frequently passed. This exhibition, to be held in the former Taipa Anchorage area, will introduce visitors to the piece of land, as well as the historical stories which took place there. The exhibition showcases various artefacts of historical significance, including ancient maps of Macau such as the “Map of the Taipa Anchorage and of Macau in the 18th Century” and the “Map of Macao and the islands in its vicinity (1891)”. It will also exhibit ancient books like Hai Dao Tu Shuo (The China Sea Directory) and Guangdong Tongzhi (Guangdong Annals) of the Qing dynasty, along with the e-book version of Hai Dao Tu Shuo, available for visitors to get to know its intriguing content.

Admission to the exhibition is free. The venue is open from 10a.m. to 7 p.m. (last admission at 6.30 p.m.) from Tuesdays to Sundays.

