HK prepares two new immigration checkpoints

Hong Kong’s Security Bureau is set to present preparatory work in conjunction with its law-

enforcement departments for two new immigration checkpoints created for a cross-border high-speed railway and a bridge linking Macau and the mainland city of Zhuhai.

Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu is in Beijing with 120 law-enforcement officials for a meeting with their mainland Chinese counterparts, the South China Morning Post reported.

The delegation met Zhang Xiaoming, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, on Sunday and the vice-premier Han Zheng at the Great Hall of the People yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to him, officials have already conducted tests and drills inside the West Kowloon station for the rail line, which is set to commence operations on September 23.

Lee said that plans for daily operations and emergency management had been mapped out, with the mainland officers to be stationed at the terminal.

“We tested each department’s system and operations with drills of different scales. We also tested their collective operations in drills engaging multiple disciplined services,” he said. “The results were satisfying.”

Lee also made comments regarding the rule change at its airport, which now allows the screening of passenger bags without their owners present.

Previously, a debate was held on the possibility of the government facing a legal challenge over the decision to alter the baggage rule.

According to him, the security practice was in line with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

He added that he is confident in Hong Kong’s aviation security. “Our existing aviation security procedures are similar to those exercised at international airports in various countries, and the implementation of

our security program has been smooth,” he said.

