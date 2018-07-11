Hong Kong makes special arrangements for greyhounds’ importation

Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) has agreed with the Macau Authority to a special arrangement for the importation of greyhounds by Hong Kong residents.

According to the agreement between Hong Kong and Macau, greyhounds to be imported to Hong Kong must be vaccinated against rabies, as well as other infectious diseases, including canine distemper, infectious canine hepatitis and canine parvovirus by registered veterinarians with records.

The dogs must also undergo blood tests conducted by the Macau Authority for submission to an AFCD-approved laboratory for rabies antibody levels testing.

If antibody levels meet the AFCD’s requirements, import applicants will then arrange for the dogs to stay within the territory of Macau for at least 90 days after the blood test.

Applicants must also obtain export health certificates issued by the Macau Authority.

Applicants will submit each dog’s rabies antibody level and vaccination record to the AFCD on or before August 31 this year to apply for the special permit. The dogs must comply with the terms stated in the special permit when arriving in Hong Kong and undergo home quarantine for no less than 30 days.

Yesterday, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau said that it had not received any applications for export health certificates.

The Macau Canidrome has a scheduled deadline of July 21 to vacate the racetrack which is being dismantled. Meanwhile, the greyhound adoption process is ongoing. JZ

Share this: Tweet





