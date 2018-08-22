Human resources | MGM marks accomplishments of employees

Gaming operator MGM held a graduation ceremony at MGM Cotai last week in recognition of the accomplishments of nearly 900 employees who had participated in various training courses.

Grant Bowie, chief executive officer and executive director of MGM China, said during the event: “Certainly, it is my privilege and our privilege to be able to create the opportunities that allow our team members, allow citizens of Macau, to be able to grow and develop to contribute to our community.”

In 2017, MGM offered over 200 training courses and provided more than 569,000 training hours, with an average of 62 hours per team members.

Wendy Yu, senior vice president of MGM’s Human Resources department, told the Times a specific team from her department, consisting of more than ten people, are responsible for the development of these training programs, and in the company, some 60 people are certified trainers responsible for delivering these training courses.

According to Yu, these training programs helped the company fill job vacancies within a short period of time, when MGM planned to open new facilities.

In addition to having contributed to the meeting of MGM’s job demand, the courses were initially established with the purpose of improving the competence and knowledge of the company’s employees.

“MGM hopes that the members can get promoted, and that they can learn while being in the company, which is the most important aspect,” said Yu.

MGM’s training programs offer the company’s workers opportunities that range from theoretical learning to practicing abroad, both across gaming and non-gaming sectors.

In the past, graduates were sent to the US, Singapore and Hong Kong to gain practical experience and participate in internships.

Yu revealed that MGM will continue to organize these courses, and will send employee students to more places, including mainland China.

In October, MGM will also launch new training programs for the benefit of both the company and its employees.

Glen Wai, chef de cuisine of In Room Dining of MGM Cotai, praised MGM for providing learning opportunities to its employees.

“I have been in the culinary industry for more than 30 years. I had moved to the States for a while, but now I am back here and have been working at MGM for more than four years. I am pleased to be given the opportunity to partake in the intensive 15-month PRIDE program, and have visited hotels of MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas, where I have acquired loads of management knowledge which I have put into practice. I am also grateful to the company for rearranging my work schedule to accommodate my study, which allows me to achieve balance between work and family life.”

As an integrated resort hotel in Macau, over 85 percent of MGM’s management team are Macau locals. MGM has consistently put an emphasis on developing local talented people through its wide range of training programs.

Graduates of MGM’s talent development programs are from three major categories: Local Leadership Development – MGM Management Associate Program (MAP) and PRIDE Program; Continuing Education – MGM Academy, MGM eAcademy and other diploma courses in collaboration with tertiary and secondary educational institutions; Professional Skills and Vocational Training in partnership with Labor Affairs Bureau, Macau Federation of Trade Unions and other educational institutions. JZ

