IFTM extends collaboration with Swiss institutions

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) and the Swiss Education Group (SEG) have extended their collaboration in a new agreement signed during an online ceremony yesterday. Representing four Swiss institutions specializing in hospitality, “SEG continues and grows its partnership with IFTM with a variety of programs, enriching students’ learning experience, opportunities and employability,” according to an IFTM statement. These include shorter duration options for students to spend six weeks or up to a semester in Switzerland, leading to obtaining certifications issued in Switzerland.

