International Short Film Festival accepting submissions until mid-June

The Macau International Short Film Festival will be returning for its 11th edition this year.

Formerly known as the Sound & Image Challenge International Festival, the festival is organized by the Center for Creative Industries (Creative Macau) and the Institute of European Studies of Macau. The organizers started accepting submissions on March 16 and will continue to do so until June 16 for the Short Films section, and until July 20 for the best music video award.

The short films section will continue to be organized in three different categories – Fiction, Documentary and Animation movies.

The international annual audio-visual festival will be held at Dom Pedro V Theatre from December 1 to 8 this year, and aims to continue pursuing its goal of fostering the production and display of both international and local films through the competition.

Since its first event, the festival has grown and has received international recognition, as demonstrated by the 3,897 submissions received by the organizers last year.

In addition, last year’s final shortlist included 120 works across the different categories, representing submissions from more than 40 different countries and regions.

As the organizers mentioned “the main objective of organizing the festival is to provide knowledge and experience exchange between international filmmakers and their Macau counterparts.”

Hence, this year’s festival has introduced a new award solely dedicated to student submissions. The “Best Student Film” award, which is included on the “Shorts” competition, aims to encourage students to show their talent by participating in the festival.

More information and rules of the contest are available on the Macau International Short Film Festival’s official website at www.soundandimagechallenge.com.

Macau Daily Times is a media partner of the Macau International Short Film Festival.