Int’l Fireworks contest kicks off September

The 32nd International Fireworks Display Contest will illuminate the Macau skyline from Sept. 7 to Oct. 6, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to the mainland. Fireworks teams from 10 countries will showcase their artistry and technical expertise through choreographed displays synchronized to music. Performances will occur at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. on select dates. The Macau Government Tourism Office encourages spectators to enjoy the shows from prime viewing spots, including Avenida Sun Yat-sen, the Macau Science Center and Avenida do Ocean in Taipa.

