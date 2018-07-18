Macau takes centerstage in film now shooting

A movie production team from the mainland is in Macau to film a new movie that features vintage Macau as the centerpiece. The production team has been seen filming in several locations of the peninsula and surrounding islands for the past few days.

Although not many details are known about the movie, a crew member told the Times that the production team is entirely from the mainland, supported by a few elements from Hong Kong and Macau that help in specific tasks.

So far, the production team has been seen filming in locations that include what remains of colonial Macau, such as the Houses Museum of Taipa, the A-Ma Temple and the Calçada do Tronco Velho in the surroundings of D. Pedro V Theatre and Saint Augustine’s Church, where the crew was shooting yesterday afternoon.

The Times tried to reach the production team for details but the request was declined based on the limited filming time. RM

