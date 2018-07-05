MGM holds seminar on Chinese culture

MGM organized the “Seminar on the Development of Chinese Tradition and Culture” for some 300 team members at MGM Cotai last week, which aimed to explore the historical roots and core values of Chinese traditions and cultures.

The seminar is one of the highlights of the gaming operator’s Talent Development Series, with the objective to cultivate local talent and develop the SAR into the tourism education and training hub.

CEO and executive director of MGM China Grant Bowie kicked off the seminar with a speech stressing the importance of understanding Chinese culture.

“Our future is determined by our understanding and appreciation of our past. This seminar aims to ignite enthusiasm of our team members to understand and have a greater appreciation on how we are so lucky today to be part of this rich history of China.”

“More importantly, the understanding of the Chinese culture can inspire us on how to create a stronger and more vibrant China in the future,” he added.

The gaming operator has invited Mao Feng, a professor from the Beijing Normal University to speak at the seminar. Mao Feng is also the Project Director of “The Chinese Dreams – Strategic Study of National Communication,” endorsed by The National Social Science Fund of China.

At the seminar, he noted, “every country develops along its own distinctive path,” recalling that the country has a history of over 5,000 years, claiming that its culture remains as China’s most significant strengths.

The seminar was supported by the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR. LV

